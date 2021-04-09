Transasia opens facility at AMTZ

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 April 2021 00:51 IST

COVID test kits to be manufactured

Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. on Thursday announced the formal inauguration of its state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) here.

The largest of its kind facility in Asia spread over 35,000 sft will manufacture ErbaLisa COVID-19 IgG ELISA test kits, RT-PCR kits and rapid test kits for India and other emerging markets.

The new facility was virtually inaugurated by Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairperson P.D. Vaghela, Scientific Secretary to Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, Arabinda Mitra, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valven, in the presence of MD and CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma, founder and chairman of Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies Suresh Vazirani and vice-president, R&D Reagents, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. Manoj Chugh.

The AMTZ unit is Transasia’s fifth manufacturing facility in India after Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Daman, Sikkim and Mumbai.

The new facility has been set up with an initial investment of over ₹30 crore. The integrated facility with an annual capacity of 2 million molecular and serology test kits has face recognition systems, cold rooms, storage areas, clean rooms of BSL-II/BSL-III grade, large lyophilizers, protein purification equipment, advanced QC equipment and automated machines.

The facility will significantly reduce India’s current import dependence for such testing kits, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.