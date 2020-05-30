Andhra Pradesh

Trains to run from June 1

AP Express Special between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi and Godavari Express Special between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam are the originating trains, which will start in Visakhapatnam railway station with effect from June 1 and June 2 respectively.

Konark Special Express between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai and Falaknuma Special from Howrah to Secunderabad will pass through Visakhapatnam Junction, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Sunil Kumar. The entry to Visakhapatnam Railway Station for boarding any trains will be from Platform no. 8 (Gnanapuram entry) and for exit to go out of the railway station will be from PF no. 1. Health protocol will be strictly observed as per the Ministry of Health of the respective States. The entry and exit at railway stations over the division will be restricted and only bonafide passengers will be allowed.

