Trains to Mumbai, Pune diverted to facilitate safety works

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2021 15:00 IST

A couple of trains to Mumbai and Pune will run on diverted routes due to safety-related modernisation work in between Daund and Kurduwadi section of Solapur Division.

Train 08519 Visakhapatnam–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Special from Visakhapatnam will run via Vikarabad junction–Nanded–Manmad junction and Ippuguda stations from Oct. 18 to 26. In the return direction, 08520 LTT–Visakhapatnam Special will run via Kalyan junction–Ippuguda–Manmad junction–Nanded and Vikarabad junction stations from Oct. 18 to 26, according to an official statement issued, here, on October 10.

Similarly, 02882 Bhubaneswar–Pune weekly express from Bhubaneswar will run via Solapur junction–Kurduwadi–Miraj junction and Pune stations from Oct. 19 to 26 and 02881 Pune–Bhubaneswar weekly special will run via Pune–Miraj junction–Kurudwadi and Solapur junction on Oct. 21.

