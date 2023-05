Trains to be cancelled on K-K line to facilitate pre-non interlocking works

May 21, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of some trains to facilitate pre-non interlocking (pre-NI) works between S. Kota and Badavara stations in KK line of Waltair Division.

The trains to be cancelled are: train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 21; 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express, leaving Kirandul on May 22; 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22; and 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Kirandul on May 23, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Similarly, train no. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22; 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity express, leaving Koraput on May 23; 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22; and train no. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Koraput on May 23 are all cancelled.

Passengers have been asked to bear with the inconvenience and cooperate with the railways.