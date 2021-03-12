Trains to be cancelled for modernisation works

Train 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express, leaving Visakhapatnam from March 12 to 30 and 08520 LTT-Visakhapatnam special express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from March 14 to April 1 are proposed for cancellation, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi said on Thursday.

The cancellation is proposed to facilitate safety-related modernisation works in connection with ongoing doubling works in Bhalawani-Bhigwan single line section in Solapur Division of Central Railway system.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly. The Railways expressed regret for the inconvenience to passengers.