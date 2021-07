Trains cancelled to facilitate safety works

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2021 19:19 IST

In order to facilitate the completion of safety-related works in South East Central Railway network under Raipur Division between Lokholi-Ambodala the following trains have been cancelled: Train No. 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada leaving Visakhapatnam on July 25 and August 1.

The other trains include Train No. 02856 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on July 27 and August 3, Train No. 07481 Tirupati- Bilaspur special leaving Tirupati on July 29 and August 1, Train No. 07482 Bilaspur-Tirupati special leaving Bilaspur on July 31 and August 3, Train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur special leaving Visakhapatnam on July 25 and August 4 and train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special leaving Raipur on July 26 and August 5.

