Andhra Pradesh

Trains cancelled, rescheduled

The Railways has cancelled some trains and rescheduled some others as a part of the COVID-19 alert.

Train No. 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express leaving Santragachi on March 22 and Train No. 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express leaving Tirupati on March 23 have been cancelled.

Rescheduled

Train No. 12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur Express has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 2300 hours instead of 2035 hours on March 22.

Train No. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 2315 hours instead of 2130 hours on March 22.

Train No. 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express has been rescheduled to leave Rourkela at 2230 hours instead of 2120 hrs on March 22.

