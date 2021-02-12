Trains cancelled owing to safety modernisation work

Several trains have been cancelled and a few of them partially owing to the safety-related modernisation works undertaken in connection with Non-Interlocking works between the Yelahanka and Maklidrug stations for commissioning of the doubling works in the Yelahanka-Dharmavaram section.
Train no. 02063 Puri- Yesvantpur Weekly Special Express, which is scheduled to leave Puri on February 19, and 02064 Yesvantpur-Puri, scheduled to leave Yesvantpur on February 20, have been cancelled, said Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.
Train no. 08463 Bhubaneswar- KSR Bangalore Special Express, scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar between February 11 and 23 will be short-terminated at Satya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam.
Train no. 08464 KSR Bangalore–Bhubaneswar Special Express, scheduled to leave KSR Bangalore between February 12 and 24 will start journey from Satya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam, instead of KSR Bangalore. There will be no service of this train between Satya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and KSR Bangalore during the period.
Some parcel special trains will run on the diverted routes.
