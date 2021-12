05 December 2021 00:35 IST

As many as 23 trains, originating or passing through Visakhapatnam junction, have been cancelled in view of Cyclone Jawad on Sunday.

Four trains are cancelled on December 6, two trains on Dec. 7, two on Dec. 8 and one train has been cancelled on Dec. 9, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Advertising

Advertising