Trains cancelled due to lockdown in West Bengal

Due to complete lockdown in West Bengal State, Indian Railways cancelled two special trains and partially cancelled two more special trains.

Train No.02245 Howrah to Yesvantpur is cancelled on July 29 and train No.02246 Yesvantpur to Howrah is cancelled on July 28.

Partially cancelled

Similarly, train No.02704 Secunderabad-Howrah is partially cancelled between Bhubaneswar-Howrah. The train will short terminate at Bhubaneswar instead of Howrah.

Train No.02703 Howrah-Secunderabad is partially cancelled between Howrah-Bhubaneswar. The train will now originate from Bhunaneswar instead of Howrah, according to an official press release.