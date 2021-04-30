Andhra Pradesh

Trains cancelled due to COVID surge

The Railways on Thursday announced the cancellation of some special trains in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 08531 Visakhapatnam-Palasa special will be cancelled with effect from April 30. The 08532 Palasa-Visakhapatnam special will be cancelled from May 1, and the 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur special and the 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam special from April 30.

The other trains being cancelled are: 08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special from April 30, 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam special from May 1 while the 06572 Howrah-Yesvantpur leaving Howrah on May 5 will be cancelled.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to make a note of the changes.

