Training to raise awareness on agroforestry practices held in Vijayawada

A five-day ‘Training of Master Trainers’, aimed at empowering farmers and tree growers in adopting Trees Outside Forests (TOF) and agroforestry practices, held from July 23 to 27 in Narasaraopet, saw participation of around 100 people from various sectors.

The training program was organised by the Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) in collaboration with the State Department of Forest, Department of Agriculture and Department of Horticulture.

The training was held to equip participants with knowledge of agroforestry and its practices, benefits, opportunities, policies, felling rules, suitable tree species and carbon credits. The training also included a field visit to Kotappakonda integrated forest nursery.

Officials from the departments of Horticulture and Agriculture, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and progressive farmers attended the programme. These master trainers then educated and trained close to 80 farmers in their respective mandals.