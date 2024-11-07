ADVERTISEMENT

Training session on Urjaveer programme held

Published - November 07, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) organised a training session on the ‘Urjaveer’ programme for electricians with the support of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and the Director of Electrical Safety and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Government of A.P. at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday. Urjaveer is a programme launched by the EESL to promote energy efficiency and conservation in India, with focus on promoting the sale of six types of appliances through eeslmart.in portal. Director of Electrical Safety G. Vijaya Lakshmi,​ EESL AP State head N. Pavan Kumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US