Training session on Urjaveer programme held

The AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) organised a training session on the ‘Urjaveer’ programme for electricians with the support of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and the Director of Electrical Safety and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Government of A.P. at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday. Urjaveer is a programme launched by the EESL to promote energy efficiency and conservation in India, with focus on promoting the sale of six types of appliances through eeslmart.in portal. Director of Electrical Safety G. Vijaya Lakshmi,​ EESL AP State head N. Pavan Kumar and others were present.

