Training on cancer screening begins at Ongole Medical College

Published - May 28, 2024 08:27 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day training on cancer screening began at Ongole Medical College on Tuesday. College principal Dr. A. Yedukondalu Rao inaugurated the training programme. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the people to stay away from junk foods and practice doing physical exercises regularly to prevent cancer.

All the doctors and their supporting staff will participate in the training programme, said District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Suresh. District Coordinator of Hospital Services Dr. Murthy, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. G. Durga Devi, Programme Officer Dr. Bhageerath, Nodal Officer Dr. Tirumala Rao and others participated.

Andhra Pradesh

