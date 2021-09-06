‘Training of teachers vital to achieve goals of NEP’

CHITTOOR

06 September 2021 00:51 IST

Dravidian University holds webinar on education policy

The School of Education & HRD of Dravidian University organised a webinar in collaboration with the Council for Teacher Education Foundation, Karnataka Chapter (CTEF-KC), Bengaluru on the theme of ‘Implementation of NEP-2020 in Teacher Education’ on Sunday, marking the Teachers’ Day celebrations.

Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna, in his inaugural address, stressed the need of teacher’s education, saying that it would play a crucial role in the education system.

ICT tools

He said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 had made several important recommendations for sustainable development of the country through education and utilising different Information and Communication Technology (ICT) resources. “Teacher’s education prepares the future teachers, teacher-educators, and researchers for the country and the teacher trainers need to play a very important role in this regard,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Participating in the programme, university Rector Ch. A. Rajendra Prasad said the teacher’s education held the key to make the NEP-2020 successful and the role of pedagogy was significant in realising the goals.

Registrar A.K. Venugopal Reddy explained different initiatives taken by Centre and the State governments for implementation of the NEP-2020.

A. Ramakrishna, Head, Department of Education, Osmania University, Hyderabad, the resource person for the webinar, explained at length about the NEP-2020 and its components relating to the teacher’s education. Such steps will enhance the quality of teachers, their recruitment and service conditions.