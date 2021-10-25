Training given to children of APSRTC staff

Vijayawada

25 October 2021 22:32 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), in association with Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS), organised a one-month long training session for employees’ children on various subjects.

Training was imparted to 1,150 students pursuing professional courses, degree, post-graduation, B.Pharmacy, MBBS, polytechnic and other courses.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu, APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, A. Koteswara Rao, Chief Manager (Personnel) Swaroopanand Reddy, CHSS founder K. Ramesh and others participated in the valedictory programme held here on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the Minister and the officers presented certificates to the students who completed the training.