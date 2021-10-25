Andhra Pradesh

Training given to children of APSRTC staff

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), in association with Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS), organised a one-month long training session for employees’ children on various subjects.

Training was imparted to 1,150 students pursuing professional courses, degree, post-graduation, B.Pharmacy, MBBS, polytechnic and other courses.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu, APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, A. Koteswara Rao, Chief Manager (Personnel) Swaroopanand Reddy, CHSS founder K. Ramesh and others participated in the valedictory programme held here on Sunday.

Later, the Minister and the officers presented certificates to the students who completed the training.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2021 10:32:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/training-given-to-children-of-apsrtc-staff/article37167634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY