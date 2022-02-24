Training for youngsters in first aid, crisis management in Srikakulam

Timely help extended to persons in need, says IRCS official

Indian Red Cross Society in Srikakulam district is extending one-day and four-day training programmes for youngsters in first aid and crisis management. Under the supervision of experts, including doctors and fire safety officers, the youngsters are being trained in handling difficult situations including accidents.

Indian Red Cross Society State chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao told The Hindu that so far 5,000 youngsters were trained in basic and advanced first aid training programmes under the supervision of eight master trainers. “A few youngsters who were trained were able to extend timely help to passengers who were injured after their auto-rickshaw overturned at Gara in Srikakulam district,” he said.

The master trainers G.R. Srikanth and K. Satyanarayana visit colleges and schools to provide training. “The training programmes for the youngsters helped to save a patient suffering from heart attack. After proper first aid, he was taken to the hospital within the precious golden hour. Now, he is leading a happy life after a quick recovery,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

With the suggestion from Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar, IRCS authorities are conducting training programmes for the volunteers also. Srikakulam District Fire Officer Ch. Kripavaram told The Hindu that the services of trained people would come in handy during calamities such as cyclones and floods. “We can save many people with first aid during accidents and calamities. We also directed the fire officers of all areas to utilise the services of volunteers and youngsters who underwent IRCS’s training programmes,” he said.