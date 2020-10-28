Training for village secretariat staff

The Department of Village and Ward Secretariats is going to train its staff in digital services in order to ensure effective service delivery at Secretariats in the State.

In a release, Principal Secretary of the Department Ajay Jain said that the training is important to ensure grassroots-level digital service delivery to households through the Secretariats.

He said the two-day training classes from November 3 to November 12 will be conducted in KL University covering all the districts and digital assistants, education and data procession secretaries representing each mandal, municipal corporation or panchayat will take part, besides a team of AP Online from the districts.

A total of 800 personnel from 13 districts will take part in the training session on days allotted for their respective districts.