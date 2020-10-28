Training for village secretariat staff

The Department of Village and Ward Secretariats is going to train its staff in digital services in order to ensure effective service delivery at Secretariats in the State.
In a release, Principal Secretary of the Department Ajay Jain said that the training is important to ensure grassroots-level digital service delivery to households through the Secretariats.
He said the two-day training classes from November 3 to November 12 will be conducted in KL University covering all the districts and digital assistants, education and data procession secretaries representing each mandal, municipal corporation or panchayat will take part, besides a team of AP Online from the districts.
A total of 800 personnel from 13 districts will take part in the training session on days allotted for their respective districts.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath