HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Training for industrialists on safety practices held in NTR district

November 17, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Department of Factories on Thursday organised a training programme on safe working practices for industrialists at AP-GENCO training centre at Kondapalli in NTR district.

Director of Factories Chandrasekhara Varma, who inaugurated the programme (‘Safe practices while working in confined and hazardous places’) observed that many accidents occurred because rules were not followed and appealed to the industrialists to achieve the ‘zero accident record’.

Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr. NTTPS) safety officer M. Naga Babu, safety management specialist T.E.C. Vidya Sagar and senior general manager (safety), Ultratech Cements Limited-Jaggaiahpet, K. Malakondaiah explained the needed safety precautions.

AP-GENCO chief engineer (training institute) S. Nagabushana Rao, Dr. NTTPS chief engineer (operations and maintenance) P. Naveen Goutham, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K. Srinivas Rao, Inspector of Factories T. Raju and others participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.