Training for industrialists on safety practices held in NTR district

November 17, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Department of Factories on Thursday organised a training programme on safe working practices for industrialists at AP-GENCO training centre at Kondapalli in NTR district.

Director of Factories Chandrasekhara Varma, who inaugurated the programme (‘Safe practices while working in confined and hazardous places’) observed that many accidents occurred because rules were not followed and appealed to the industrialists to achieve the ‘zero accident record’.

Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (Dr. NTTPS) safety officer M. Naga Babu, safety management specialist T.E.C. Vidya Sagar and senior general manager (safety), Ultratech Cements Limited-Jaggaiahpet, K. Malakondaiah explained the needed safety precautions.

AP-GENCO chief engineer (training institute) S. Nagabushana Rao, Dr. NTTPS chief engineer (operations and maintenance) P. Naveen Goutham, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K. Srinivas Rao, Inspector of Factories T. Raju and others participated.