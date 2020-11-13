Training centre for Secretariat staff in every parliamentary constituency

VIJAYAWADA

13 November 2020 06:47 IST

Aim is to improve skills of staff and ensure quality services, say Ministers

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana said that the Village, Ward Secretariat Department will set up a training centre in every parliamentary constituency to improvise skills of the Secretariat staff and ensure quality services. In a review meeting held at Tadepalli on Thursday, the Ministers concerned reviewed the performance of the Secretariats and their staff members.

It was decided in the meeting that training centres should be established. Further, it was also decided that no transfers and deputations would be allowed for Secretariat staff on probation. Principal Secretary (Village, Ward Secretariat Department) Ajay Jain and others were present.

