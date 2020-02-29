Andhra Pradesh

Training camp for AR police concludes

Additional SP (Admin) V Ajitha receiving guard of honour during the concluding ceremony of 15-day demobilisation programme organised for the Armed Reserve (AR) police at AR Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Additional SP (Admin) V Ajitha receiving guard of honour during the concluding ceremony of 15-day demobilisation programme organised for the Armed Reserve (AR) police at AR Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.  

The concluding ceremony of the demobilisation programme for the Armed Reserve (AR) police was held at AR Grounds, Kailasagiri area, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Additional SP (Administration) V. Ajitha attend the programme as chief guest. The police officials said that the demobilisation camp would be organised every year for 15 days in which drill, firing practice, guard, security and training classes of other escort duties would be conducted. Additional SP (Crimes) R.P.L S. Kumar and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 8:18:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/training-camp-for-ar-police-concludes/article30951831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY