Training camp for AR police concludes

The concluding ceremony of the demobilisation programme for the Armed Reserve (AR) police was held at AR Grounds, Kailasagiri area, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Additional SP (Administration) V. Ajitha attend the programme as chief guest. The police officials said that the demobilisation camp would be organised every year for 15 days in which drill, firing practice, guard, security and training classes of other escort duties would be conducted. Additional SP (Crimes) R.P.L S. Kumar and others were present.