Trainee IFS officer joins fight against coronavirus

A trainee officer of the Indian Forest Service, Chinta Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, has offered to work at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

Acknowledging his request, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu appointed Mr. Chaitanya to assist District Forest Officer R. Jagannath Singh in containment activity at Hindupur, which has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot in the district.

A trainee officer at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy in Dehradun, Mr. Chaitanya was stuck in Anantapur following the lockdown and was keen on lending his hand to the district administration’s campaign against COVID-19. Mr. Chaitanya said that he had taken part in relief operations during the Godavari floods in the past.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrudu, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu, Penukonda Sub-Collector T. Nishnathi and COVID-19 Special Officer Vijayanand reviewed the situation in Hindupur after five new positive cases were reported from the district.

Of the five cases, two were from Hindupur who had come for a voluntary COVID-19 test. The three others were from Kalyandurg and contacts of Patient 13 of Manirevu in that mandal. This patient had tested positive after his death on April 7.