Trainee IAS officers reach Nallamala on study tour

A team of trainee IAS officers belonging to the 2023 batch reached the Nallamala forest for a study tour under ‘AP Darshan project’ on Saturday. The team is expected to study the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

District Collector K. Srinivasulu, Joint Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy joined the team to explain the region’s topography and forest cover. Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer Ravindranath Reddy narrated the food and hunting habits of the Chenchu tribes. He also gave a presentation on the forest products and the source of livelihood for the local populace. The trainee officials also interacted with the Chenchu tribals.

