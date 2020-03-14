Train to be augmented with additional sleeper coach

Train No. 20805/20806 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP express will be augmented with one more sleeper class coach with effect from March 16.

The additional sleeper class coach will be available to 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP express from March 16 and to 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP express from March 18, according to L. Ashok Rao, Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

The revised composition would be one 1st AC, five 2nd AC, seven 3rd AC, six Sleeper class coaches, one AC pantry car and two motor car coaches.

All LHB coaches for 12245/46 express

All three rakes of 12245/12246 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express are being run with modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, instead of existing conventional coaches with effect from March 13 from Howrah. The decision has been taken by the railways to provide comfortable journey to passengers.

The revised composition of Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express is one 1st AC, one 2nd AC, five 3rd AC and 11 Sleeper class coaches. The features of new LHB coaches are fire extinguisher in all coaches, fire detection and suppression system in all AC coaches, modular washbasin outside and inside the lavatory with automatic bib cock, which will save water, air suspension system in coaches for riding comfort in place of coil spring, modern equipment for application of automatic brake in case of failure in air suspension brake system and improvised bio toilet with water pressure system.

The accommodation will increase substantially. There will be an increase of 72 berths in AC 3 tier and 22 berths in sleeper class coaches.