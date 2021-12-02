Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 02 December 2021 01:05 IST
Comments
Train to Amritsar to be cancelled for two days
Updated: 02 December 2021 01:06 IST
The 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Express, leaving the city on December 6 and 9, will be cancelled and the return 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Amritsar on December 8 and 11, will be cancelled.
The cancellation is being done to facilitate the commissioning of the fourth line and related safety works between Belpahar and Hemagiri in the Champa-Jharsguda section of the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, according a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.
Passengers are requested to bear with the inconvenience as the works are essential, the statement said.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...