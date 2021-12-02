Andhra Pradesh

Train to Amritsar to be cancelled for two days

The 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Express, leaving the city on December 6 and 9, will be cancelled and the return 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Amritsar on December 8 and 11, will be cancelled.

The cancellation is being done to facilitate the commissioning of the fourth line and related safety works between Belpahar and Hemagiri in the Champa-Jharsguda section of the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, according a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Passengers are requested to bear with the inconvenience as the works are essential, the statement said.


