Train cancelled due to cyclone Gulab effect

People traveling at the water-logged Convent Junction as the city experienced heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Gulab, in Visakhapatnam on September 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Deepak K.R.

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2021 16:45 IST

Many trains have been rescheduled in view of disruption of services due to cyclone Gulab

The late running of the pairing train has led to the cancellation of train no. 01019 CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar special, leaving CST Mumbai on September 28. In the return direction, 01020 Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai special, leaving Bhubaneswar on September 30 will be cancelled due to non-availability of rake.

The following trains have been rescheduled in view of disruption of services due to cyclone Gulab.

Also Read Cyclone Gulab | Vizag weather blogger rises to the occasion Advertising Advertising

Train no. 02874 Yesvantpur-Howrah special, scheduled to leave Yesvantpur on September 27, has been rescheduled to leave 10.15 a.m. on 28.09.2021 due to late running of the pairing train.

The train No. 08048 Vasco da Gama-Howrah special, scheduled to leave Vasco Da Gama at 6.30 a.m. on September 28 is rescheduled to leave at 8.30 p.m. due to late running of the pairing train.

Train no. 02610 Tirupati – Santragachi special, scheduled to leave Tirupati at 8.05 p.m. on September 27 is rescheduled to leave at 11.05 a.m. on September 28.

Train no.02822 Chennai Central-Howrah special train, scheduled to leave at 7:15 p.m. on September 27 is rescheduled to leave at 3.30 p.m. on September 28.

Train no. 02874 Yesvantpur-Howrah special, scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 10:15 a.m. on September 28 is rescheduled to leave at 3 p.m. on September 28 due to the late running of the pairing train.

Train no. 02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah special, scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 11 a.m. on September 28 is rescheduled to leave at 5 a.m. on September 29.