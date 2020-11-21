Trail run of milk procurementfrom RBKs begins in Prakasam

ONGOLE

Ongole dairy, which was left in a shambles following termination of a tie-up with Delhi-based Mother Dairy, is hoping to see a revival of fortunes with the understanding between the Gujarat-based Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Amul) and the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation.

The trial run of milk procurement from more than 140 Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) started on Friday. The dairy products from Ongole, which has one of the largest milk powder units in Asia, fetch a premium price in view of its high Total Soluble Solids(TSS) content.

Milk procurement will start on a regular basis from November 26, the National Milk Day, which is celebrated with the birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, Father of the White Revolution in the country.

It will be an all-women affair as the milk procurement at the grassroots level will be fully handled by them, explained District Water Management Agency Project Director K. Seena Reddy. More than 6,000 women are actively taking part in its activities. With a view to empower women, the State government was making efforts to arrange for loan from banks for over 70,000 women for purchase of milch cattle. Each of the Women Empowerment Societies would be provided 3% of the price of milk procured for maintenance. Bank accounts have been opened and members enrolled under auto billing system by Amul for the purpose.

A remunerative price for milk has been eluding the dairy farmers, most of them women, as private dairies formed themselves into a syndicate. Now they can be assured of a fair price for milk. The best practices adopted in Kaira would be replicated here, he said in a conversation with The Hindu. Over a period, milk procurement would be started from 259 RBKs.

The Prakasam District administration released ₹7 lakh to renovate the Chilling plant at the Ongole dairy as per Amul standards. Once milk procurement stabilizes, efforts will be made to get enough orders for the milk powder making units, sources in Ongole Dairy said.

Amul would be using the existing infrastructure at the Ongole dairy. However, Ongole Dairy Employees Union leader K.Sriramamurthy sought clarification from the State Government on the use of the infrastructure worth more than ₹500 crore created in the district with a major contribution from farmers.