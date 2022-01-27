Tragic end to techie’s family in Prakasam

ONGOLE

27 January 2022 13:48 IST

Tragedy struck the family of a techie as a 55-year-old man and his son aged 22 years were killed and two others injured in a gory road accident on the Chennai-Kolkata highway at Reningivaram, near J. Pangalur, in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The mishap occurred when the car was involved in a rear-end collision with logs-laden tractor, police said.

The man, Venkat Rao, who runs a grocery shop near Chilakaluripeta in neighbouring Guntur district, was returning with his wife and youngest son Prasanna Kumar from Chennai after giving a send-off to his eldest son Bhaskar, a software engineer who was set to join a job in his dream company in the USA. The injured, Kalavati, the wife of Venkat Rao and the car driver who were seriously injured were rushed to the Government Hospital here, police said.