Andhra Pradesh

Tragic end to five Tirumala-bound pilgrims in Prakasam

S. Murali ONGOLE August 08, 2022 10:28 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 10:28 IST

Pilgrimage turned fatal for a family from neighbouring Palnadu district as five of them were crushed to death when the car in which they were travelling dashed against a truck near Cumbum in Prakasam district in the wee hours of Monday.

The pilgrims from Sirigiripadu in Velduruthi mandal of Palnadu district, were killed on the spot, police said. They were going to Tirumala from Macherla when the mishap occurred.

The Cumbum police who registered a case and began probe identified the deceased as Ammi Reddy (60), Guravamma(60), Ananthamma(55), Adilakshmi (58), and Nagireddy(24). The bodies of the deceased were taken to Markapur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

