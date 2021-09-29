‘Trafficking a major challenge for society’

VIZIANAGARAM

29 September 2021 01:25 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani on Tuesday said that human trafficking had become a major challenge for society, with fraudsters targeting gullible women.

She formally released anti-human trafficking posters at her camp office located in Chinamerangi village of Kurupam constituency.

The new legislation ‘Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Act-2021 would be a boon for society to fight the trafficking of women and children.

Integrated Rural People Welfare Association (IRPWA) president P.K. Prakasha Rao said that an awareness programme would be organised on October 2 in Vizianagaram to spread the message about the salient features of the new Act.