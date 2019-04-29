Traffic rule violators fill Transport wing coffers

Fines collected from violators of traffic rules has helped the Transport department in Krishna district to shore up its revenue. The department stood first in the State in terms of revenue during 2018-19 fiscal year by earning ₹445.56 crore.

In a statement, Deputy Transport Commissioner of Krishna district Meera Prasad said the growth achieved by the department had exceeded the target in the previous financial year. This was possible due to special drives under which fines were collected from people who had not paid their vehicle taxes, vehicles overloaded with passengers, driving a vehicle without licence, over-speeding and driving while using a mobile phone.

In collection of tax (once in three months), the department has earned ₹124.11 crore against the given target of ₹144.93 crore. In 2017-18, it was ₹118.80 crore, indicating an increase of 4.47%.

In the life tax section, the revenue earned in 2018-19 stands at ₹209.75 crore against the target of ₹229.73 crore. In the previous year, it was ₹183.78 crore, an increase of 14.13%.