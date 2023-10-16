HamberMenu
Traffic restrictions near Vijayawada temple irks auto drivers

October 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A board that was erected at the end of the Control Room flyover, near Vinayaka temple, was pushed aside a bit to allow two-wheelers.

A board that was erected at the end of the Control Room flyover, near Vinayaka temple, was pushed aside a bit to allow two-wheelers.

Traffic restrictions established in view of the Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamywarla Devasthanam are inconveniencing to both the public and auto drivers, who are compelled to take a detour to reach the temple.

A traffic policeman, K. Babu Rao, who works in the morning shift near the Vinayaka temple, said the Control Room flyover, which directly leads to the Vinayaka temple, is open only to VIPs. Currently pedestrians are allowed to enter the flyover, while two-wheelers, despite being denied entry, use it when the traffic police is not around.

Balayya, an auto driver from city, said: “The traffic restrictions near the Prakasam Barrage, on the Control Room flyover, Kaleswara Rao market have become a hassle for us. Some of us are refusing to go to the temple as it is now taking double the usual time. It took us more than 30 minutes to cross Varadhi as well, when Prakasam Barrage was blocked in the morning.” He is not charging passengers extra, however he is telling them beforehand that he can take them only till Kaleswara Rao market.

Similarly, Sri Hari, an Uber Moto driver, who has dropped around ten customers till Monday evening said: “The only route available is the one through the backside of the PNBS. The flyover was meant to ease traffic congestion, but they have restricted it to VIPs alone.” He is charging ₹20-₹50 extra to his riders who are readily paying; there is also no parking space too anywhere near the temple, he added.

Mani Kumar, who owns a shop near the flyover and uses it every day, lamented that only VIPs are considered while the common public is being neglected.

