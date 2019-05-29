Traffic restrictions imposed

The Guntur police have imposed traffic restrictions in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on May 30.

The movement of all heavy vehicles has been barred on the NH-5 after midnight of Wednesday and the restriction continues till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police, Guntur range, R.K. Meena said that traffic restrictions would be in force on Thursday in view of the event. Vehicles headed towards Visakhapatnam would be diverted via Budampadu, Narakoduru, Bapatla, Karlapalem, Cherukupalli, Bhattiprolu, Penumudi varadhim Pamarru, Gudiwada before joining National Highway No 5 at Hanuman Junction.

Heavy vehicles from Guntur headed towards Hyderabad would have to take the Sattenapalli road and pass through Piduguralla, Dachepalli, Miryalaguda, and Narkatpalli

Vehicles headed towards Visakhapatnam and Kolkata from Chennai would have to take diversion at Throvagunta in Prakasam district and pass through Chadalawada, Nagullapadu, Chinaganjam, Chirala, Bapatla, Karlapalem, Cherukupalli, Penumudi bridge, Charlapalli, Pamarru, Gudiwada and join the National Highway at Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles coming from Visakhapatnam would have to take a diversion at Hanuman Junction and join the NH-5 at Throvagunta.

Vehicles coming from Chennai and going towards Hyderabad would have to take a diversion at Medarametla in Prakasam district.