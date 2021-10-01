Traffic restrictions imposed for ‘CLAP’ programme in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2021 01:28 IST

Vehicles will not be allowed on M.G. Road from 9 p.m. today to tomorrow noon

The city police have imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic on M.G. Road, Kanakadurga Varadhi and other roads connecting the Benz Circle in view of the scheduled launch of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 2.

According to a release, the vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the M.G. Road from 9 p.m. on October 1 to October 2 noon. People residing in the areas of Nandamuri Nagar, Brindavan Colony and others have to take the Krishnalanka national highway, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road and other routes to reach their destinations.

Advertising

Advertising

City buses from Benz Circle to Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and vice-versa will be diverted via Eluru Road. Buses going from Machilipatnam to the PNBS will be diverted via Tadigadapa 100 feet road, Enikepadu, Ramavarappadu Ring Road, Eluru Road and PCR Junction. Buses heading towards Machilipatnam from the PNBS will be diverted to the same route.

Cars and other small vehicles coming from from Guntur will not be allowed on the Kanakadurga Varadhi to enter Vijayawada between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on October 2. The motorists have to take an alternative route via Tadepalli and Prakasam Barrage to enter the city.

Vehicular movement around the Benz Circle will be blocked at NTR Circle, Ramesh Hospital Junction and other nearby junctions in the city.

Heavy vehicles on the national highway between Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Hyderabad will be diverted at Throvagunta in Ongole and Hanuman Junction. The Chief Minister will launch the CLAP initiative by flagging off 2,600 garbage transportation vehicles at Benz Circle 10.30 am on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.