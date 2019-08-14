Traffic restrictions for I-Day fete

Police announced traffic restrictions and diversions in the city from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on major thoroughfares to avoid traffic congestions in view of the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Members of the public should enter the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium by 7.30 a.m. VIPs and visitors possessing passes should occupy their seats by 7.45 a.m. All schoolchildren should enter the stadium by 7 a.m. on August 15, the police said. Visitors having ‘AA’ passes should enter IGMC through Gate No. 3 (from the food court side) and vehicles should be parked at the football ground. Guests possessing A1, A2 and A3 passes should enter the stadium from Gate No.4 and park their vehicles at the handball ground. Persons having B1 and B2 passes should enter into IGMC through Gate No.2. They are requested to park their vehicles at Armed Reserve Police Ground and Command and Control Centre and R&B office. School buses transporting students from Auto Nagar and Benz Circle should park their vehicles at Madhu Chowk, Shikamani Centre, R.R. Centre and Mother Teresa Statue. Students are requested to enter the stadium from Gates 5 and 6.

School vans and buses coming from Ajit Singh Nagar, Ramavarappadu and Satyanarayanapuram should enter the venue via Eluru Road, Chuttugunta Centre and Visalandhra Road. Buses should be parked at V.P. Siddhartha School and P.B. Siddhartha Arts and Science College. APSRTC buses coming towards Benz Circle from Police Control Room will be diverted at Old RTC Bus Stand Y Junction to Eluru Road. Similarly, buses coming to M.G. Road will be diverted towards the National Highway at Benz Circle.

Visitors who do not have any passes are requested to park their vehicles at P.W.D. Ground, Siddhartha Public School or at Siddhartha Management College. The public are requested to cooperate for peaceful conduct of the I-Day celebrations, police officials appealed.