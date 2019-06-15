Traffic police seize 240 autorickshaws in Kurnool

The police seized 240 autorickshaws driven by minors and those without licence on Thursday night.

Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Reddy said instead of levying fines on drivers, they were asking them to procure learner’s license (LLR). “If they show a receipt for the LLR, we will return the rickshaws,” he added. Mr. Reddy said out of the 25,000 autorickshaws in the city, about 5,000 were driven by those without licences. “We have been effective in bringing down the number, but more remains to be done,” he said. The police have directed errant drivers to take up community service, including cleaning the area around the traffic police station. They have counselled minor drivers and their parents.

Mr. Reddy said city buses could help in decongestion of traffic as well as reduce pollution in the city.