Andhra Pradesh

Traffic jam at Benz Circle

Traffic came to a halt on Bandar Road due to rehearsals conducted by officials for Chief Minister's programme at Benz Circle, on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

There was a traffic jam for some time at the busy Benz Circle here on Wednesday when the officials conducted rehearsals for the launch of vehicles for door delivery of ration.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be flagging off 2,500 vehicles of the Civil Supplies Department meant for delivering ration to the beneficiaries at their doorstep on Thursday. Mr. Reddy will inaugurate the vehicles at Benz Circle.

Officials of the Revenue, Police, and other departments conducted rehearsals for the Chief Minister’s programme, which caused traffic jam on the Hyderabad, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam National Highways. Police had a tough time to clear the traffic congestion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 12:36:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/traffic-jam-at-benz-circle/article33621190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY