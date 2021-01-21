Traffic jam at Benz Circle

There was a traffic jam for some time at the busy Benz Circle here on Wednesday when the officials conducted rehearsals for the launch of vehicles for door delivery of ration.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be flagging off 2,500 vehicles of the Civil Supplies Department meant for delivering ration to the beneficiaries at their doorstep on Thursday. Mr. Reddy will inaugurate the vehicles at Benz Circle.

Officials of the Revenue, Police, and other departments conducted rehearsals for the Chief Minister’s programme, which caused traffic jam on the Hyderabad, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam National Highways. Police had a tough time to clear the traffic congestion.