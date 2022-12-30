HamberMenu
Traffic inspector, constable suspended for negligence during CJI’s visit

December 30, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata suspended V Town Traffic Inspector V. Ravikumar and constable G. Rambabu for their negligence in causing a traffic jam during the visit of Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in Vijayawada.

Following the orders of the Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Mr. Ravikumar who was posted at Benz Circle and traffic constable G. Rambabu who was posted near Vivanta hotel on M.G. Road were suspended as disciplinary action, as per a release by the district police.

