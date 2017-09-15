Traffic hit as the Handri is in spate

With the Handri in spate following heavy downpour since Thursday midnight, water flowed on to the main road, bringing to a halt the movement of vehicular traffic between the pilgrim centre, Mantralayam, and Bengaluru on Friday.

While several buses, lorries, and other vehicles were stranded on the route, two lorries were caught in the waters of the Handri near Chinnahulti of Pathikonda mandal in the district.

The river was in spate as Pathikonda received 43.2 mm rainfall. Similarly, Maddikera received 68 mm rainfall and Chippagiri 91.4 mm rainfall. The police restored traffic movement after the water receded.

All the 54 mandals in the district received rainfall with Owk recording the highest rainfall of 102.6 mm. The rainfall recorded in other mandals were, Aspari 90.4 mm, Pamulapadu 89.2 mm, Krishnagiri 86.6 mm, Banaganapalli 86.2 mm, Sirivella 75.4 mm, Kothapalli 70.6 mm, Bandi Atmakur 70 mm, Dornipadu 62.6 mm, Holagunda 58.4 mm, Kowthalam 55 mm, and Kurnool 30.4 mm.