Traffic hit as boulders fall on KK line

Goods train services on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line were disrupted due to a boulder fall between Chimidapalli and Borraguhalu section, around 65 km from Kothavalasa in the early hours of Saturday.
Restoration work is under progress and it will take at least one day to clear the debris. Three to five goods trains have been running in this section during the lockdown. These trains will be diverted to operate via Koraput-Rayagada-Vizianagaram route. Heavy rains are said to be the cause of the boulder fall.
On May 5 in the same area, a railway employee and a few workers had died and a number of workers were injured when boulders fell on them during track restoration work.
