Traffic diversions to be in place for Dasara in Vijayawada

No restrictions on movement of two-wheelers

The city police have announced traffic diversions on the roads leading to the Kanakadurga Temple in view of the nine-day Dasara festival.

The traffic diversions will be in place from the night of October 16 to October 25, Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu said in a press release.

While most of the diversions are for heavy and medium vehicles and APSRTC buses, no restrictions will be imposed on the movement of two-wheelers.

However, Prakasam Barrage will be closed from the night of October 20 till the morning of October 22.

APSRTC city services plying between PNBS (City terminal) and Ibrahimpatnam depot will be re-routed via Police Control Room Junction (PCR Junction), KR Market, Chittinagar and Gollapudi between October 16 night and October 20 night.

Similarly, between October 20 night and October 25 night, the city buses will be diverted via PCR Junction, Challapalli Bungalow, Budameru Vanthena, CVR Flyover and Gollapudi.

APSRTC buses heading to Hyderabad from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) will be diverted via Police Control Room Junction (PCR Junction), Challapalli Bungalow, Budameru Vanthena, CVR Flyover and Gollapudi.

Also, heavy and medium transport vehicles plying between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on the national highway will be rerouted via Hanuman Junction towards Nuzvid, Mylavaram, G. Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam.

Similarly, vehicles plying between Visakhapatnam and Chennai will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Cheerala and Throvagunta.

Vehicles plying between Guntur and Visakhapatnam will have to use the Budampadu, Ponnuru, Repalle, Avanigadda and Hanuman Junction route.

Devotees visiting the temple by car will be provided parking places at Seethammavari Padalu centre, Gandhiji Municipal High School and TTD parking stop.

Similarly, motorcycles can be parked at Padmavathi Ghat, Irrigation office, Gaddha Bomma centre, Lotus Apartment and RTC workshop road.

Separate parking lots were arranged for tourist buses coming from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and other places.