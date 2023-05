Traffic diversions in view of A.P. CM’s programme in Thulluru

May 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bapatla police imposed traffic diversions in and around Thulluru mandal on Friday in view of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programme for distribution of house sites near a TTD temple in Venkata Palem village.

In a release, police said all heavy and goods vehicles heading towards Ibrahimpatnam and Visakhapatnam would be diverted via Throvagunta near Ongole, Cheerala, Bapatla, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Chilakaluripeta would be diverted via Medarametla, Piduguralla and Nalgonda whereas vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Chilakaluripeta would be diverted to Hanuman Junction from Ponnuru.

Similarly, all heavy and goods vehicles would be diverted off the Chennai-Kolkata national highway.

Vehicle parking has been provided in the villages surrounding Venkata Palem.

