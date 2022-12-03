Traffic diversions imposed on National Highways for President’s programme

December 03, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police G. Pala Raju, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua and Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma and other officials reviewed the security arrangements for the civic reception being accorded to President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is hosting the reception at Murali Convention Centre, Poranki. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and other dignitaries will attend.

The officials discussed the route map of the President’s programme. They reviewed security, VIP visits as per the protocol and parking arrangements at the venue.

Traffic diversions

The NTR District Police Commissionerate will impose traffic diversions on the National Highway and at all major junctions to prevent traffic congestions in wake of the President’s visit to Vijayawada on Sunday.

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in force from 6.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Chennai-Hyderabad and Machilipatnam-Vijayawada routes.

Heavy vehicles and other vehicular traffic will be diverted in Krishna, Guntur and other neighbouring districts to prevent traffic jam, said the police.