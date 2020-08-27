Traffic diversions for load testing on flyover

Vehicular traffic towards Kanakadurga Flyover from Prakasam Barrage, Kanakadurga Varadhi and Eluru Road will be diverted through alternative routes towards Hyderabad from Friday to September 2.
The traffic diversion is imposed by the city police in view of load testing of the newly built Kanakadurga Flyover.
Vehicles coming to the city via Prakasam Barrage have to take Canal Road, BRP Road (KR Market), Chittinagar Centre, Tunnel Road and Sitara junction to reach national highway at Gollapudi.
Vehicles coming via Varadhi have to reach BRP Road via Krishnalanka and Police Control Room Junction. Similarly, vehicles on their way to NH at Gollapudi from Eluru have to reach it via IRR from Ramavarappadu Ring.
However, traffic coming into the city from Hyderabad and Gollapudi will not be diverted.
