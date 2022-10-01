Traffic diversions for 24 hours from Saturday night on major routes to Vijayawada

Tight security arranged for Chief Minister’s visit to Durga temple on Sunday

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 01, 2022 18:54 IST

Elaborate bandobust has been made for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on Moola Nakshatram day, which falls on Sunday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would present silk robes to the deity and perform special pujas at 3 p.m. on October 2, the Endowments Department officials said.

Police made fool-proof security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the temple. Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Collector S. Dilli Rao and temple Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba reviewed the arrangements with the police personnel.

Traffic diversions

Police imposed traffic restrictions and diversions on Sunday as more than one lakh devotees are expected to have the darshan of the deity.

Traffic will not be allowed on Prakasam barrage from both directions and the Kanakadurga flyover will be closed for vehicular traffic for 24 hours from 11 p.m. on Saturday, the police said.

The vehicles coming from Hyderabad towards Visakhapatnam (and the opposite direction) will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam via. G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid and Hanuman Junction.

The vehicles proceeding from Visakhapatnam to Chennai (and the opposite direction) will proceed towards Hanuman Junction bypass road, Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Trovagunta and Ongole.

The vehicular traffic coming from Guntur to Visakhapatnam, and Chennai to Hyderabad will be diverted on alternative routes for the convenience of devotees, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Saturday.

