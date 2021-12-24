Traffic curbs for Bhavani Deeksha viramana

Diversions will be in force from December 25 to 29

The Vijayawada police have imposed traffic diversions and restrictions at Indrakeeladri and other places for the Bhavani Deeksha viramana, which commences from December 25.

Lakhs of Bhavani’s are expected to visit the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam and relinquish the deeksha.

Buses and cars will not be allowed from Seetammavari Padalu, P.S.R. Statue, Ghat road and Swathi Junction, and vehicles will be diverted from Kakakadurga flyover.

No-vehicle zone will be maintained from Kummaripalem to Vinayaka temple, and traffic will be diverted to Kanakadurga flyover. Vehicular traffic will be not be allowed from Undavalli to Prakasam Barrage, and the Secretariat and High Court employees have been requested to travel via, Varadhi.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Gadda Bomma Centre towards Vinayaka temple and P.C.R. Junction to the flyover. Traffic coming from Bhavanipuram will be diverted via. Kummaripalem, Nalugu Stambala Centre, Sitara and Tunnel Road.

Bhavanis coming from other districts should park their buses and other vehicles at lorry stand and Bhavani ghat. Vehicles entering into the city from P.C.R. Statue should come via. Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Gadda Bomma Centre, K.R. Market, B.R.P. Road, Ganapati Rao Road, K.R. Road, Chittinagar, Tunnel (Sorangam), Sitara, Vidyadharapuram and Bhavanipuram.

APSRTC buses going towards Kondapalli, Chittinagar, Milk Project and Bhavanipuram should proceed via Challapalli Banglow, Eluru Locks, Budameru Bridge, A.S. Nagar Pipula Road, Y.V. Rao Estate and C.V.R. Flyover.