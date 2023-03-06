Traffic cannot be regulated without public cooperation, says Kurnool Superintendent of Police

March 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

Achieving the goal of curbing road accidents would not be possible without the cooperation of the public, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday.

People coming across traffic violations can report them by posting photographic or video evidence on http://kurnoolpolice.in/trafficmitra/, the SP said.

“We, the traffic police, are only 70 men on the streets of Kurnool city, but the volume of traffic is so large that unless the people cooperate by adhering to rules and discipline others through such passing on of information regarding violations, it would be humanly impossible to regulate the traffic,” said the SP.

Since the launch of the police website, 532 complaints have been received and after investigation, 76 people were charged and a fine of ₹37,553 has been imposed, he said.

Steps are being taken to educate the public on road safety and improve awareness, which is more important than levying fines. and the district police should work together to control road accidents, he said. Giving statistics for the month of February, he said 5.39 lakh challans were pending and of them penalty related to 25,976 e-challans (₹48,23,210) was recovered.

In February, 608 cases were filed against persons diving without licenses; 7,761 cases against two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet, 572 cases against the drivers of light motor vehicles for not wearing seat belts and 55 cases against minors.

Another 59 cases were booked against those for wrong-side driving in one-way roads; 176 cases against those driving while talking on phone; seven cases for jumping signal; 10,086 cases for driving vehicles without any records; 176 cases of drunken driving and 2,054 cases of speeding. Altogether 375 vehicles were seized for not having proper licence plates.