Traditional healers told not to treat infants, children to prevent mortalities in Chintoor agency

Updated - November 11, 2024 07:24 pm IST - CHINTOOR

The methods and ingredients used in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicine by traditional healers are to be suspected, says an official

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Chintoor Project Officer Apoorva Bharat on Monday appealed to traditional healers not to treat children and infants to prevent infant mortalities in the Chintoor agency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Health and Medical department staff and doctors, led by Mr. Bharat, on Monday held discussions with nearly 90 traditional healers engaged in Ayurvedic medicinal practice within the jurisdiction of the 10 Primary and Community Health Centres (PHCs and CHCs).

“The methods and ingredients used in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicine by traditional healers are to be suspected, thus they are requested not to treat infants or children to prevent infant mortalities,” said Mr. Bharat.

During the meeting, the doctors serving in the 10 PHCs and CHCs shared details of some cases of infant mortalities that were reported due to delay in timely treatment as parents preferred the traditional healers.

